Meta’s (US:META) shares rose 20 per cent after the social media company announced a $40bn buyback. Revenue dropped 4 per cent year-on-year but was 2 per cent ahead of analyst expectations. Earnings per share dropped 52 per cent due to $4.2bn in restructuring costs. It laid off over 10 per cent of the workforce during the quarter. Full-year expenses are expected to be around $10bn lower than previously forecast. Efficiency is the aim of the game these days and investors are rewarding it. AS

