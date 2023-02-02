FTSE 350 Review: A long haul back despite positive travel trends

It could be argued that the airline and tourism industries received the most immediate and long-lasting jolt from the pandemic. The FTSE 350 Travel & Leisure index halved in response to the travel restrictions introduced after the virus took hold, and volatility has dogged valuations ever since.

Figures from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation show that international tourist arrivals were down 83 per cent in the first quarter of 2021 compared with a year earlier, and it’s been a tortuous road back for sector constituents.

Even though social-distancing provisions now seem like a bad dream, the burden of runaway inflation has raised doubts over whether traveller volumes will fully revive as rapidly as anticipated. Nevertheless, there are signs that airlines and tourism will continue in recovery mode over the coming months.