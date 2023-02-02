FTSE 350 Review: Cost rises undermine cash flow for the telcos

Vodafone (VOD) and BT (BT.) have disappointed investors for years with a lack of growth, but healthy cash generation meant they could at least pay out healthy dividends. Share prices weren’t moving anywhere in a hurry, but investors would get a yield hovering around 6 per cent every year. It was an acceptable deal. The problem for investors is that inflation has put this equation under threat.

Both BT and Vodafone invested heavily to upgrade their infrastructure. This means laying fibre-optic cables and buying up 5G spectrum. These plans are expensive and take a long time, and when they were envisioned inflation was around 1 per cent and both companies had plenty of cash to invest. Then came last year, when UK inflation rose above 10 per cent, pushed up by the price of energy and other factors.

In its half-year results in November, Vodafone reported that adjusted cash profit before leases (Ebitda) slipped 2.7 per cent to €7.2bn (£6.4bn). Meanwhile, licence and spectrum fees jumped over eight times to more than €2bn. This all contributed to free cash outflow rising from €1bn to €3.2bn. The company lowered its full-year adjusted free cash flow guidance from €5.3bn to €5.1bn.

Management announced a €1bn cost-cutting scheme by 2026 in the hope of reversing the losses. But that wasn’t enough to save chief executive Nick Read, who stepped down at the beginning of the year. The company is also continuing to look for ways to divest businesses, and is reportedly still in talks about a merger of its domestic operations with Three UK.

BT is also planning a cost-cutting scheme to offset inflationary pressures. Its expensive Openreach fibre-optic investment is getting more expensive still due to rising energy and labour costs. In its half-year results, management said it was now guiding towards the lower end of its normalised free cash flow guidance of £1.3bn-£1.5bn. And 2025 cost-saving targets were increased from £2.5bn to £3bn.

Unusually for a company facing cash flow issues, BT is also planning on a controversial price cut for Openreach wholesale customers, including Sky and TalkTalk. Smaller providers such as City Fibre argue this is anti-competitive. The accusation is that BT is trying to put its ‘altnet’ rivals out of business. Clearly, BT is concerned about the increased competition, and the regulator could yet intervene. At the same time, steep inflation-plus price hikes have been pushed through for retail customers. The early signs are that these have been reluctantly accepted by most customers.

Vodafone and BT’s share prices have fallen 25 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively, on a one-year view, meaning dividend yields for the 2023 fiscal year are now around 9 per cent and 6 per cent. An optimistic view is that problems could quickly recede if inflation proves the big driver of the companies’ problems. European energy prices are already below where they were this time last year and those yields do look attractive, assuming no payout reset.

But not everyone agrees. Activist investor Cevian slashed its stake in Vodafone for a loss last year after its patience wore thin. There is only so far a healthy dividend can go.

Insiders: Spirent Communications (SPT) provides test assurance for telecoms companies. Every installation of a 5G node creates potential customers for Spirent; its order book grew 7 per cent in 2022. However, the share price dropped 20 per cent in January after the company said some customers had opted for “delays in investment”. We think this is an overreaction. The economy continues to slow, but a lot more 5G investment is needed. Outsiders: Helios Towers (HTWS) buys towers in Africa and the Middle East, then rents out space to telecoms providers. Revenue is rising, up 25 per cent annually in the third quarter, but debt is growing faster. Net leverage is now 4.1 times, up from 3.4 times a year before. This will drag on cash flow in the current environment of higher inflation and interest rates.

FTSE 350 Telecoms & broadcasting Price Market 12-month Fwd Dividend Company (p) cap (£mn) change (%) PE yield (%) Last IC view Airtel Africa 116 4,363 -22.1 7 2.8 na BT 129 12,821 -32.6 7 4.2 Buy, 118p, 3 Nov 2022 Helios Towers 120 1,261 -19.5 - 0 Hold, 137p, 18 Aug 2022 Spirent Communications 222 1,359 -7.5 15 1.8 Buy, 277p, 4 Aug 2022 Vodafone 92 25,114 -25.7 10 6 Hold, 98p, 15 Nov 2022 Source: FactSet