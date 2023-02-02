FTSE 350 Review: Pharma’s defensive qualities shine through

In what was a bruising year for biopharma valuations, only the sector’s largest-cap companies could say they closed 2022 on anything close to a high. With the shares up some 32 per cent in the 12 months to mid-January, investors in AstraZeneca (AZN) may not have known there was anything to worry about.

The company recovered swiftly following the blood clot scare that scuppered the rollout of its Covid vaccine. It now trades on a premium to most of its US and European peers, which analysts at Shore Capital have said “is warranted based on its industry-leading earnings growth and pipeline prospects”.

AstraZeneca already has one of the strongest portfolios of oncology drugs in the global pharmaceutical sector, and it’s also developing a number of promising treatments. This is the golden scenario in the pharmaceutical world: the strongest companies will always have current best-selling drugs and groundbreaking treatments in the pipeline.