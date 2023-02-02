FTSE 350 Review: Slow progress for transport groups

Since last summer, the transport sector has been dominated by one thing: strikes. Passengers and parcels have repeatedly ground to a halt, and concerns about low demand have been overshadowed by fears that businesses won’t have enough staff to function.

Royal Mail is an obvious starting point in the world of industrial transport. The courier’s parent company, International Distributions Services (IDS), reported a £57mn operating loss in November, down from a £404mn profit the year before. This doesn’t convey the scale of Royal Mail’s problems, however – the figures are flattered by the group’s international business, General Logistics Systems (GLS).

Royal Mail itself banked a £219mn operating loss, driven by weak parcel volumes, failure to deliver productivity improvements and mass walk-outs. It’s unclear when any of these things will improve and, in the meantime, the business remains highly operationally geared. It is very possible, therefore, that it will spiral into further losses. If – as threatened – management does separate profitable GLS from Royal Mail, things could get even worse.

FirstGroup (FGP) is another company that’s all too familiar with strikes. Unlike Royal Mail, however, it has an arrangement with the government that means its financial performance hasn’t suffered. Emergency Covid measures (designed to keep train companies in business during lockdown) have given rise to ‘national rail contracts’, which transfer all revenue and cost risk away from operators and onto the government. Strike or no strike, therefore, FirstGroup receives a fixed management fee plus a performance bonus if its services come up to scratch.

As a result, the monetary impact of strikes has been “relatively limited” so far, the company says. Buses, on the other hand, are causing problems. Inflation and driver shortages are squeezing the bus division’s margin, and passenger numbers are still below pre-pandemic levels.

National Express (NEX) is facing similar problems. While we still think it’s in line to benefit from net-zero ambitions, the coach company is facing serious short-term headwinds, particularly in North America where school bus cost inflation is most severe. It is also grappling with a huge pile of debt: gearing sits at 3.1 times, above the group’s target of 1.5-2.0 times.

Ultimately, public transport and courier activities both weighed on the UK’s gross domestic product towards the end of 2022, and a rapid bounce-back feels unlikely. According to FactSet, analysts expect public transport earnings to lag pre-pandemic levels into 2024, while couriers’ earnings are expected to remain well below lockdown peaks for the next three years.

Clarkson (CKN) and Redde Northgate (REDD) are the odd ones out in the transport category. For starters, they don’t shift either people or parcels back and forth. More importantly, however, they are not as preoccupied by strikes and inflation. They care more about the availability of vehicles.

Shipbroker Clarkson is highly reliant on freight rates, which in turn depend on whether the shipping market is over or under-supplied. Clarkson has had a bumper run since lockdown due to those rates surging, but investors are now getting edgy – particularly about containerships. Meanwhile, Redde Northgate is dealing with a shortage of new vans in the UK, which held back growth last year.

Fortunately, both companies have other strings to their bows that could come in useful in 2023.

Favourite 2022 wasn’t a good year for National Express. Its shares fell by almost 50 per cent as investors grew increasingly worried about costs and debt. However, we remain optimistic about its long-term prospects as the world tries to decarbonise. Public transport groups are also proving popular take-out targets. Go-Ahead and Stagecoach were both snapped up last year, and FirstGroup rejected a bid from a US private equity firm. The year ahead could hold interesting opportunities, therefore. Outsider International Distributions Services is in a real state, and it's not just strikes investors have to worry about. Royal Mail is “chronically inefficient” according to Peel Hunt, and is losing cash fast. “It is clear from the first-half results that Royal Mail is not changing quickly enough to adapt to the demands of a highly competitive parcels market,” management admitted in November. We can’t help but agree.

FTSE 350 Transport & industrial transportation Price Market 12-month Fwd Dividend Company (p) cap (£mn) change (%) PE yield (%) Last IC view Clarkson 3,000 919 -11.4 14 2.2 Buy, 3,380p, 8 Aug 2022 FirstGroup 109 805 4 13 1 Hold, 98p, 9 Nov 2022 Int. Distributions Svcs 222 2,123 -48.5 56 5.6 Sell, 238p, 17 Nov 2022 National Express 134 825.3 -48.3 9 0 Buy, 188p, 28 Jul 2022 Redde Northgate 432 990 12.1 9 5.3 Hold, 392p, 7 Dec 2022 Source: FactSet