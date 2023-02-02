It’s OK to buy unloved UK shares

There are no prizes for being the world’s worst-performing economy, which is what the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is predicting the UK will be this year. But there is a price to pay, one that can include repeat payments well into the future.

One impact could be that the unwanted accolade will discourage international investors. In fact, the view of the Investor Forum, a group of institutional investors, is that UK equities are no longer a “must-own” holding. The Forum, which includes asset management giants such as BlackRock and Schroders, said this month that the UK market has diminished in importance in recent years in a decline of “breathtaking” scale. This matters – London-listed companies have been majority-owned by overseas investors for well over a decade.

Encouragingly, however (if only because this is a door that can be pushed open), the biggest driver of the group’s disenchantment is not the economic outlook, or concern over our post-Brexit leadership, but that boards do not listen to their key shareholders; that they do not pay enough attention to the creation of long-term value and do not take difficult decisions.