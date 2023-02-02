Market rewards Meta’s cost cutting

Meta’s (US:META) shares rose 20 per cent after the social media company announced a $40bn (£32bn) buyback. Investors were expecting the worst after Snap’s (US:SNAP) disappointing results the day before, but Mark Zuckerberg and his retinue had good news – while revenue did drop 4 per cent year-on-year, this was 2 per cent ahead of analyst expectations.

The slowdown in advertising was blamed on wider market conditions rather than any broader change in user habits. “Revenue remained under pressure from weak advertising demand, which we believe continues to be impacted by the uncertain and volatile macroeconomic landscape,” said chief executive Zuckerburg. Daily active users rose 4 per cent to reach 2bn for the first time. But in the UK and the US, Facebook and Instagram are losing popularity with the younger generations. However, Meta is still by far the largest social media company in the world, and growing.

Rising costs meant earnings per share dropped 52 per cent. Laying off 10,000 employees during the quarter was expensive; the restructuring costs were $4.2bn. However, this will save money in the long term. The full-year expenses are now expected to be between $89bn and $95bn, which is around $10bn lower than previously forecast.

Capital expenditure is also coming down slightly. Meta has been criticised for its heavy spending on virtual reality and artificial intelligence. Management has responded and said capex is now expected to be $30bn-$33bn, down from $34bn-$37bn. This is still substantial given that virtual reality is far from accepted as mainstream technology.

Despite virtual reality losses widening from $3.3bn to $4.3bn, Meta is showing no signs of giving up on its bet, with losses expected to increase further in 2023. “It is a long-duration investment and our investments here are underpinned by the accompanying need to drive overall profit growth whilst making these investments,” said chief financial officer Susan Li.

Meta is trying to emphasise efficiency while not giving up building the virtual reality headsets it thinks will be the next computing platform. It is a tightrope, but this time the market has rewarded Meta’s balance.