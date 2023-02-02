/
Slowing economy squeezing Microsoft and other tech giants’ earnings

Big US technology companies are seeing profits fall across the board
February 2, 2023
  • Microsoft’s personal computing sales were down significantly
  • Advertising market continues to weaken

A quick rebound in tech sector earnings looks even more unlikely after the US giants used December quarter updates to give investors a realistic view of this year’s trading conditions. Even though Microsoft’s (US:MSFT) quarterly results beat analyst expectations last week, a gloomy forecast on the earnings call spooked the market. This was soon followed by disastrous results from chipmaker Intel (US:INTC) and some negative guidance from Snap (US:SNAP) that cast further doubts over the US advertising market.

 

