Slowing economy squeezing Microsoft and other tech giants’ earnings

Microsoft’s personal computing sales were down significantly

Advertising market continues to weaken

A quick rebound in tech sector earnings looks even more unlikely after the US giants used December quarter updates to give investors a realistic view of this year’s trading conditions. Even though Microsoft’s (US:MSFT) quarterly results beat analyst expectations last week, a gloomy forecast on the earnings call spooked the market. This was soon followed by disastrous results from chipmaker Intel (US:INTC) and some negative guidance from Snap (US:SNAP) that cast further doubts over the US advertising market.