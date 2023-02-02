The West will have to confront questions on 'energy fairness'

In BP’s (BP.) latest world energy outlook, published this week, analysts predict a shift of gas demand from the developed world to Asia and Africa, as countries in those regions switch away from coal-fired power plants. This new scenario is distinct from net zero forecasts – where governments all over the world quickly shut down polluting generation and throw trillions at renewables, which currently looks about as likely as profitable asteroid mining.

It’s easy to see why BP has re-evaluated the source of long-term gas demand. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has encouraged Europe to speed up renewables building, while the combination of high coal prices and the lack of investment in future production mean coal-fired plants will only get more expensive to run. In recent decades, countries have typically shifted from coal to other baseload options such as gas-fired plants.

At the same time, the energy giant said the Russian invasion had knocked nearly 8 per cent from the developing world’s combined gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for 2050, compared with just 2 per cent for the developed world.