Today's Markets: Risk gets relief from Fed

The latest from world markets and in companies news
February 2, 2023

Stocks rallied, the dollar fell to a new low, and gold jumped as US front end rates tumbled after the Federal Reserve appeared to give a more cautiously optimistic outlook. The S&P 500 rallied more than 1 per cent, the Nasdaq jumped 2 per cent and the 2yr Treasury note yield fell to a two-week low.

European stocks rose in early trade following the decision but with the European Central Bank and Bank of England later there is no let up.

The Fed hiked 25bp as expected, with chair Jay Powell saying "it would be... very premature to declare victory" on inflation but that "the disinflationary process has started". 

