Companies roundup: Amazon's cloud suffers slowdown

Amazon shares declined in the after-hours trading as its cloud business suffered a slowdown. Amazon Web Services sales growth fell to 20 per cent – still healthy by most standards – but down from 40 per cent a year earlier. Overall net sales rose 9 per cent in the final quarter to $142bn. The problem for Amazon in these results is that AWS has been the prime driver of profits. Operating margins fell to 1.8 per cent from 2.5 per cent a year before, whilst operating income declined to $0.27bn from $3.5bn in the same quarter a year ago. NW

iPhone sales drag down Apple revenue

Apple posted a decline in quarterly revenues for the first time in almost four years, citing the strong dollar, production issues in China and the overall macro environment. Sales declined by 5 per cent in the key holiday quarter, with earnings per share falling by more than 10 per cent. Sales of iPhones declined 8 per cent. Solid performance at Other products and Services (+8 per cent and +6 per cent respectively) pointed to the resilience of the installed user base and longevity of its ecosystem. There were bright spots. Apple revealed it has two billion active devices – up from 1.8 billion a year before, and the company said the production issues were now fixed. Shares fell over 3 per cent in after-hours trading. This was a very weak report from Apple and it’s hard to see how they can blame it all on external factors like the dollar and China’s lockdowns hitting production. There is clearly a demand problem here as consumers dial back spend. NW

Ad sales disappoint Alphabet investors Alphabet shares also declined more than 4 per cent after it reported only the second quarterly contraction in advertising sales as advertisers cut spending and competition continues to intensify. The stock had gained about 7 per cent in normal trading as the Nasdaq soared more than 3 per cent with the lead from Meta, which jumped 23 per cent after beating earnings expectations the day before. Cloud growth at Alphabet remained strong, up 32 per cent to $7bn, though this was less than expected. Operating expenses rose 10 per cent to $22bn. NW

Triple Point tenants in arrears

Social housing landlord Triple Point (SOHO) has revealed that two tenants accounting for a sixth of its rent roll are in arrears. My Space Housing, which accounts for 7.9 per cent of Triple Point’s rent, faced concerns over its solvency from the Regulator for Social Housing (RSH) with Triple Point responding that it would look to transfer the leases to another tenant, a practice which the RSH has long criticised.

Meanwhile, Parasol Homes, which accounts for 9.6 per cent of Triple Point’s rent roll, failed to pay all of its rent due to “operational issues”, Triple Point said. The landlord collected only 91.7 per cent of the total rent it was owed last year.

Triple Point’s rent roll issues come as fellow homeless accommodation landlord Home Reit (HOME), which uses a similar model, struggles to collect rent from its tenants, raising questions about the financial stability of the model both companies use. ML

Schroder Reit’s value slumps by a sixth The net asset value (NAV) of commercial landlord Schroder Reit (SREI) slumped by a sixth due to a “correction in real estate values”. Its NAV was £303mn as at the end of 2022, sliding from £366mn as of 30 September 2022 as rising interest rates hit buyers’ budgets and dragged down the values of all types of property. “The correction in real estate valuations through the quarter was in line with our guidance in the interim report,” the company said. ML

Focusrite cost and supply pressures easing

Music and audio products company Focusrite (TUNE) said in an AGM trading update that its gross margins are improving as freight costs come down and “component shortages and supply chain issues are easing and pricing actions are taking effect”. Full-year board forecasts were kept steady, with trading for the first four months of the financial year in line with expectations. But the company also noted weakness in Asian trading and said that Focusrite-branded products were hit by “the planned earlier phasing of inventory sell-in” before Christmas. The shares fell by 4 per cent. CA