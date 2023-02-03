Economic outlook: 6-10 February

The economic outlook has certainly darkened. But the UK economy is not in recession – at least not yet. But by this time next week, we could be. It all depends on whether Q4 gross domestic product (GDP) data sees us meet an important technical definition: for an economy to be in recession, it needs to see at least two consecutive quarters of economic contraction – or negative growth – in GDP.

In Q3, the UK economy contracted by 0.3 per cent. This means if Q4 GDP data reveals another contraction on Friday 10 February, the UK will officially be in a recession. If, however, Q4 shows meagre growth, recession will be averted – for now. This seems likely. But thanks to better than expected performance in November, this scenario won't happen if the economy avoids a fall of more than 0.4 per cent month on month in December.

Nevertheless, economists do not expect the UK to escape this period of high interest rates and inflation unscathed: a recession (though one starting in Q1 this year) is probably on its way.