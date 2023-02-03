Nanoco reaches disappointing Samsung settlement

Nanoco's (NANO) shares dropped over 20 per cent this morning after it revealed the details of the settlement it reached with Samsung (KR:005930) .

The company makes quantum dots that are used in TVs and was suing Samsung for intellectual property rights infringement. Samsung has agreed to pay Nanoco a $150mn cash settlement over two tranches. Once legal fees are removed, this will net out as $90mn for Nanoco.

The settlement is structured as “a sale of non-core patents and a global, perpetual, fully paid up licence agreement”. Neither of the patents that were being contested are going to be included in the sale.

In May, broker Peel Hunt estimated Nanoco would get at least $10 per TV Samsung sold; given it had sold 26mn TVs, there was an expectation Samsung would need to pay up to $300mn. The broker revised this estimate down to $6 on 9th January as it became clear the deal wouldn't be quite what investors had hoped for.

Nanoco’s share price rose over 30 per cent in January when it announced a settlement had been reached. It has now given back all those gains and more.