Shrinking British steel sector seeks subsidies

The government needs to tackle the “uncompetitive business landscape” that the UK’s steelmakers face if the industry is to avoid slipping into obscurity, according to the sector’s lobby group. New figures from the World Steel Association show UK steel production fell to 6.1mn tonnes in 2022, a 16 per cent year-on-year decline and half that of France. This was considerably below forecasts of around 6.9mn tonnes and the lowest amount produced in the country “since the early 1930s”, said Gareth Stace, the director-general of trade body UK Steel.

“It’s getting critical now,” he said. Steel demand in the UK and EU did weaken last year, but only by 3.5 per cent. Global demand dropped by 2.3 per cent.

The government is in talks with the UK’s two biggest steel producers about providing subsidies that would help to fund the transition to green steel production. Earlier this month, Sky News said £300mn had been offered to China’s Jingye Group, which picked up former British Steel assets including the Scunthorpe steelworks and a pair of mills in Teesside from liquidator EY just under three years ago for £24.1mn. The deal saved 3,200 jobs, and at the time Jingye pledged to invest £1.2bn in British Steel over the next decade.