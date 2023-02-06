Be wary of being optimistic on inflation

IMF expects the UK to be the only major economy to shrink this year

BoE also forecasts recession – but a shallower contraction than originally expected

The Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy committee (MPC) voted on Thursday to increase the base rate by 50 bps to 4 per cent.

Only, not all of them did. Of the nine members of the MPC, two voted to keep rates unchanged, arguing that “lags in the effects of monetary policy meant that sizable impacts from past rate increases were still to come through”. This split highlights the dilemma facing the BoE: the colossal tightening of the past 14 months has only just started to feed through to the economy. But by how much is anyone’s guess.