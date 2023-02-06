/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
economics

Be wary of being optimistic on inflation

Rate rises are starting to bite but they haven't finished the job yet
Be wary of being optimistic on inflation
February 6, 2023
  • IMF expects the UK to be the only major economy to shrink this year 
  • BoE also forecasts recession – but a shallower contraction than originally expected

The Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy committee (MPC) voted on Thursday to increase the base rate by 50 bps to 4 per cent. 

Only, not all of them did. Of the nine members of the MPC, two voted to keep rates unchanged, arguing that “lags in the effects of monetary policy meant that sizable impacts from past rate increases were still to come through”. This split highlights the dilemma facing the BoE: the colossal tightening of the past 14 months has only just started to feed through to the economy. But by how much is anyone’s guess. 

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data