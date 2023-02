Report warns current system does not help lower earners

Experts warn such policies would backfire for the government if implemented

The pensions tax-free lump sum should be capped or replaced by a subsidy to make the system fairer for lower earners, a respected think tank has said.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies’ (IFS) report, A blueprint for a better tax treatment of pensions, argued for a reform of the pensions tax system that would favour the bottom 80 per cent of earners.