Tate privacy ruling makes things harder for developers

Real estate development is getting more expensive and more complicated. Debt is pricier, build costs are soaring and the climate crisis raises the question of whether some developments should happen at all, given the immense emissions construction creates. At the same time, councils are demanding higher-quality buildings at affordable prices for commercial and residential tenants and buyers alike.

It doesn’t end there. ‘Right to light’, soil quality, wind tunnels, flight path interference, increased infrastructure strain, heritage concerns, overcrowding – the number of issues facing real estate development grows each year as we learn more about the types of buildings we want and the types of buildings we don’t.

To this long list of considerations, you can now add one more. Last week, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the residents of a block of flats who argued that a viewing platform erected by the Tate Modern was a nuisance because it compromised their privacy.