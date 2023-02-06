Today's Markets: A short-lived FTSE record

The FTSE 100 came off its all-time high on Monday as European stock markets traded broadly lower following Friday’s monster US jobs report sent risk south. The dollar and yields are higher after nonfarm payrolls blew past forecasts – signalling a resilient labour market that isn’t shouting at the Fed to pause hikes. Gold moved sharply lower along with stocks as the market went into “good news is bad news” mode. The rally in Asian shares popped like a Chinese spy balloon.

Some 517,000 jobs were added in the US and unemployment declined to 3.4 per cent, the lowest since 1969. It just underlines the super-tight labour market will not let the Fed stop hiking. It was too early to declare victory over inflation and think we were at peak rates. Inflation higher for longer: especially as the market has bought the Fed pause idea and financial conditions are loosening. Every time the Fed blinks the market jumps and inflation gets worse, and harder to tame.

The market reaction was instructive as a 25bps rate cuts was priced out later in the year, and stocks dropped fairly sharply with the S&P 500 down more than 1 per cent and the Nasdaq declined 1.6 per cent.

It was a different story for UK equities as the FTSE 100 hit record closing and intra-day highs at 7,901.8 (prev 7,877.45) and 7,906.58 (prev 7,903.50), respectively. You can chalk it down to all sorts but I guess some kind of latent head-in-the-sand peak rates narrative combining with soft landing to create a kind of goldilocks scenario…that and the fact it’s had a good run up last year that has left it in a better position to capitalise on some decent flows into equities this year, particularly under-loved European equities.

A fresh all-time high for the index in this kind of macro environment probably reflects a bit of defensiveness among global investors looking for dependability, relative cheapness and a weaker pound, a belief the Fed is almost done with rate hikes as inflation peaks, and hopes that China’s reopening will drive the commodity and energy sectors.

But it’s a good spread of companies driving the rally with more domestically-oriented stocks getting in on the action – housebuilders such as Persimmon, Barratt, Taylor Wimpey, Auto Trader, Kingfisher, Sainsbury’s, Whitbread, Rightmove. Some of the more defensive, global types such as Diageo, AstraZeneca, British American Tobacco etc haven’t had such a good year. More stocks getting in on the action is healthy. And the FTSE is chock full of companies that did not get sold hard last year, setting it up to be in a better position to attack the all-time this year on some very positive equity flows.

Neil Wilson is the Chief Market Analyst at Finalto