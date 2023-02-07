/
Companies roundup: Credit conditions worsen in Europe

February 7, 2023

The credit ratings of European corporate issuers will continue to weaken this year, as profit margins come under pressure from higher wages and other sources of inflation, according to ratings agency Moody’s.

Although credit quality held up well last year – only 20 per cent of firms' credit quality eroded, compared with an initial estimate of 45 per cent following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – rising interest rates, input costs and a general economic slowdown will lead to more ratings actions being taken this year, the agency said.

Companies involved in energy-intensive industries such as chemicals, steel and glass packaging are likely to face a double hit of higher prices and softer demand.

