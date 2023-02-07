What the EV price war means for carmakers

Ford joins Tesla on the discounting front

Toyota calls for a diversified production approach

There can be few stocks that have generated as many column inches as Tesla (US:TSLA) over the past couple of years. Increasingly, the focus appears to be on the exploits of its chief executive rather than the company’s production rates and shaky debt profile. Elon Musk has become the most prominent figure in the US auto industry since Lee Iacocca, but his long-term influence is likely to be much greater.

Shareholders in the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer may have felt aggrieved by the amount of time, money and effort Musk dedicated to the capture of the Twitter social media platform. The feeling persists that he is spreading himself rather too thinly and that the deal represents an unnecessary distraction from his flagship business, to say nothing of the class action lawsuits that followed in its wake.