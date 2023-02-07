Working from home saves time – but are we more productive?

‘Working from home’ covers a wide range of set-ups

It works better for some roles than others

Facemasks and social distancing may have almost disappeared, but one feature of the pandemic era has lingered on: working from home. As of September 2022, around 1 in 5 of the UK labourforce had worked from home in the previous week, and 13 per cent still worked from home exclusively.

At first glance, workers seem pretty happy with the arrangement: 80 per cent of the employees who worked from home in the pandemic prefer a hybrid working model. What’s more, they think it makes them more productive. In self-reported surveys, two-thirds of employees think they get as much or more done at home as they did in the workplace before the pandemic hit – a figure that no doubt provokes as many cheers of agreement as it does snorts of derision.

But new research from the US suggests that workers do spend more time on the job when they work from home. A working paper from the NBER finds that workers save an average of 72 minutes a day when their commute is removed, and they use almost half of this extra time to get work done. Across the 27 countries sampled, workers allocated about 40 per cent of the time saved to their job, 10 per cent to caregiving, and a third to leisure activities. As my chart shows, there is considerable variation between countries, although the UK proved to be ‘average’ in almost every respect.

Hours worked are one thing, but what does it mean for productivity – output per hour worked? For a brief period last week, it looked as though the UK had undergone some kind of productivity revolution during the pandemic. The Office for National Statistics published figures that suggested the UK’s average output per hour worked had grown by 5 per cent during the pandemic, the fastest of the G7 countries. This seemed unbelievable – and it was. The data was swiftly corrected to show that the UK’s output growth rate was -0.3 per cent over the period, the second slowest of the G7. There was no work-from-home productivity revolution after all.

Several executives at the World Economic Forum were quick to criticise home working, and a recent parliamentary briefing highlighted the challenges that home working poses for organisations: reduced mental wellbeing of staff (who worry – perhaps rightly – about taking on unpaid overtime), difficulties collaborating and negative impacts on working culture.

But nuance is easily lost. ‘Working from home’ and ‘hybrid working’ can span a huge range of set-ups, from those who are in the office four days a week to those who have never met their colleagues in person. What’s more, Lynda Gratton, professor of management practice at London Business School, argues that different roles lend themselves to different hybrid arrangements. A product innovator needs to be in the office at the same time as colleagues, and would benefit from a ‘traditional 9-5’ arrangement. A strategic planner, on the other hand, needs the chance to work undisturbed. They could perform their job anywhere, but might also benefit from working ‘anytime’ if it frees them from the scheduled demands of colleagues.

For now, it seems that some degree of working from home is here to stay: the NBER research expects that workers will continue to save around an hour a week as a result. It goes without saying that the impact on the commercial property market could be profound. As my colleague Mitchell Labiak argued in July, office development will never be the same as it was before the pandemic – although it may take years for the full impacts to be revealed.

Could the same be said for the residential property market, too? A recent Bank of England paper found that around half of the growth in house prices over the course of the pandemic was due to the ‘race for space’, which saw buyers favour houses over flats. The researchers argue that whether this reverses will depend in part on whether workers return to the office. If hybrid working is here to stay, the changes in preference will become ‘structural’, meaning higher prices may not completely unwind.