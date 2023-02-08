Housebuilders count the costs of going green

There are some obvious reasons to be bearish about housebuilders right now. After years of big profits thanks to low interest rates, house price growth and government initiatives aimed at encouraging homeownership, they now need to navigate a housing downturn just as the Help to Buy rug is pulled from under them.

But these are cyclical problems; arguably a bigger threat to long-term earnings and the investment case is the one they will need to deal with over the coming decades as well as the coming months: going green.

The UK government has made a legally binding requirement for the whole country to have net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and has set an interim target of cutting the UK’s emissions by 78 per cent (from a 1990 baseline) by 2035. The role oil and gas producers will need to play in this has been well documented, but over the past couple of years climate protests and soaring energy prices have helped turn public attention towards the UK’s draughty flats and houses. Energy use in homes makes up 23 per cent of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions – more than double the amount from agriculture, and nearly as much as all transport emissions.