Today's Markets: FTSE breaks another record

It was a wild ride for stocks on Wall Street yesterday as Fed chair Jay Powell laid out his position for the umpteenth time. Still markets are keen to read the glass as half full. The pop on Wall Street at the close didn’t take the market above last week’s highs. Yields, though a touch lower, are still well above where they were running into Friday’s bumper nonfarm payrolls report. Rates hikes are priced but the market doesn’t yet believe just how long they’ll stay high.

UK equity markets remain on the front foot though this is less to do with rates, and more inclined a cue from China’s reopening and relative resilience in Europe. It’s not all about the Fed for the FTSE. Bulls pushed the FTSE 100 to a new record intraday high at 7,926 in early trading as investors continue to shrug off just about most things. 8,000 looks assured.

Jay Powell is still giving bulls enough rope to hang themselves by not sounding hawkish. Obviously, I would question why he’s not pushing back harder – the answer is the Fed thinks it’s guiding the economy to a perfect soft landing – employment booming, disinflation taking hold. He’s saying rates will go up a bit more and stay there for longer than the market thinks. “I think there has been an expectation that [inflation] will go away quickly and painlessly and I don’t think that’s at all guaranteed,” he said.