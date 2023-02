Spending indicators and received wisdom say the luxury market will withstand the cost of living crisis, as those with plenty of cash will keep spending. Watches of Switzerland (WOSG) said its sales for the last quarter of 2022 showed as much: its sales for the 13 weeks to 29 January were up 12 per cent on a constant currency basis, to £407mn. Investors weren’t sold, however, the slight miss against consensus expectations sending its shares down 10 per cent. AH

