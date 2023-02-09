/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
companies

Reits’ values slump but discounts persist

Valuers start to price in some – but not all – of the falls that investors anticipate
Reits’ values slump but discounts persist
February 9, 2023

Real estate investment trusts’ (Reits) net asset values plunged in the second half of 2022 as valuers factored in higher interest rates – but their shares continue to trade on sizeable discounts to those values, suggesting opportunities for the brave. According to Investors’ Chronicle analysis, the Reits that have posted valuation updates so far this year recorded an average drop of 13.9 per cent for the six months to the end of 2022. The bulk of this decline occurred in the final quarter, when values slid by 11 per cent.

Their collective slump is also reflected in the wider market. MSCI’s UK index, which records valuation changes for directly held property investments, posted a 12.8 per cent drop for the final quarter, the worst quarterly performance since 2008. But Reits continue to trade at an average discount to net asset value (NAV) of 16.4 per cent, a slight improvement from the end of last year but still below historical levels.

REIT VALUATION CHANGES POSTED IN JANUARY
Company nameNet asset value (NAV) change, six months to 30 December (%)NAV change, three months to 30 December (%)Premium/discount to NAV (%)*
FTSE 250   
Tritax Big Box**-25.4No valuation update-12.6
Assura***No valuation update-112
Shaftesbury****No valuation update-2.7Not applicable
Capital & Counties****-4.1-2.4Not applicable
UK Commercial Property Reit-29.4-21.5-27.3
Balanced Commercial Property Trust-20.3-15.1-28.4
Target Healthcare Reit***-8.28-8.1-19
Non-FTSE 350   
PRS Reit0.6No valuation update-19.9
Impact Healthcare Reit-5.17-5.5-5.6
Picton Reit-16.8-12.4-22.3
Custodian Reit-18.3-12.2-9.3
Schroder Reit-22-17.1-21.8
Phoenix Spree Deutschland****^-5.2No valuation updateNot applicable
Alternative Income Reit-12.6-13-16.6
Average-13.9-11.0-16.4
*Calculated on 08/02 **Estimate based on guidance ***Net tangible assets (NTA) ****Change in wholly-owned portfolio value ^Not a Reit
To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data