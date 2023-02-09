The rose-tinted view versus reality

The first crop of statements this year from the Federal Reserve and Bank of England (BoE) brought a cheer from markets, if only because there were no shock announcements – the US opting for a gentle increase of a quarter of a point and the UK a slightly stronger half point – and because the focus of discussions is now firmly on when this tightening cycle will come to an end.

Pop on our rose-tinted glasses, and everything is heading in the right direction. Inflation is easing – UK consumer price index (CPI) inflation was 10.5 per cent in December, down from above 11 in October. Next Wednesday’s inflation figures are expected to confirm the downward trajectory, and governor Andrew Bailey confirmed that the BoE expects inflation to fall even more rapidly in the second half of the year. If we are past the point of peak inflation, then we must be nearing the point of peak interest rates. The BoE also revised down its two-year recession prediction to five quarters (from eight) and to a contraction rate of just 0.5 per cent. Even UK gross domestic product estimates for the final quarter of 2022 (released after we go to press) are expected to show a tiny rise – which means the start of a technical recession will be deferred. The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) now believes that we may avoid a recession entirely.

House prices are reasonably stable. The Halifax HPI check reported this week that although the annual rate of house price growth slowed to 1.9 per cent (from 2.1 per cent in December), the average house price remained largely unchanged in January, despite mortgage affordability pressures. And new, cheaper fixed-rate mortgage deals coming onto the market reflect the expectation that the peak has been and gone.