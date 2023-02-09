Today's Markets: A busy day for earnings

The FTSE 100 rose in early trade on Thursday, just falling shy of yesterday’s all-time intraday high. Shares in Frankfurt and Paris rallied more than 1 per cent despite a weak session on Wall Street.

It’s been a busy day for corporate earnings in London, AstraZeneca (AZN) rallied 2.5 per cent as it detailed high single digit earnings growth in 2023. The S&P 500 declined more than 1 per cent, whilst the Nasdaq declined almost 1.7 per cent as investors parsed a pretty mixed set of corporate earnings and continued to digest whether the Fed has more rate hikes up its sleeve.

Data this morning showed German inflation rose to 8.7 per cent but was not as bad as feared. Fed Governor Waller said: “We have farther to go. And, it might be a long fight, with interest rates higher for longer than some are currently expecting. But I will not hesitate to do what is needed to get my job done".

The dollar is trying to catch a bid but is struggling around the 50-day line to make much headway with little fresh direction in terms of the Fed, yields or economic data. Later today EU economic forecasts and US weekly unemployment numbers are due.

Neil Wilson is the Chief Market Analyst at Finalto