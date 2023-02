Train operator FirstGroup (FGP) will continue to operate South Western Railway for the next two years, after the government renewed its contract. However, a question mark still hangs over its northern rail franchise and its Avanti West Coast line.

Last month, Rishi Sunak told parliament that FirstGroup could lose its TransPennine Express contract “if ministers conclude that the operator cannot be turned around”. Meanwhile, Avanti has only been granted a stop-gap extension until 1 April 2023. JS

Read more on transport firms here