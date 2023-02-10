/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
the trader

Today's Markets: Bonds send shares down

The latest from world markets and in companies news
Today's Markets: Bonds send shares down
February 10, 2023

Stocks tripped up as rising yields knocked sentiment, with European shares heading for the first decline in four sessions. Declines at the open were modest though as we continue to chop around looking for direction. Wall Street slid for a second day, with the S&P 500 now down 2 per cent over the last two sessions. The Nasdaq also slid another 1 per cent, led by a further decline for Alphabet amid concerns about AI, notching a 4 per cent on top of Wednesday’s 8 per cent loss.

Yields rose as investors bet the Fed will keep rates higher for a bit longer, but they hardly took fright at anything in particular. Asia provided a weak handover to Europe. China’s PPI -0.8 per cent against -0.5 per cent expected while CPI accelerated from 1.8 per cent in December to 2.1 per cent vs 2.2 per cent expected.

For all the chatter, it’s been a chop session, cutting bulls and bears alike. In the last 10 sessions, the S&P 500 has registered 4 days of +1 per cent or more and 3 of –1 per cent or more, plus yesterday’s -0.88 per cent decline. It’s been hard to see any meaningful direction – even the FTSE is only really making incremental gains. 

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data