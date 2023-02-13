/
Companies roundup: Pub closures and corporate espionage

February 13, 2023

The number of pubs and bars that went bankrupt last year hit the highest level in a decade as the sector struggled with elevated energy bills, high labour and food and drink costs, and the removal of pandemic support schemes. According to research from accountancy firm UHY Hacker Young, 512 companies went bust in 2022, an 83 per cent increase on the previous year and the most since 2013.

Despite sector-wide pressures, recent trading statements highlighted that some pubs are doing better than others. While Mitchells & Butlers (MAB) reported like-for like sales growth of 9 per cent over the festive period against 2019, JD Wetherspoon’s (JWD) sales are still below pre-pandemic levels. CA

Read our FTSE 350 Review on the hospitality sector

