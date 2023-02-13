Today's markets: Inflation isn't falling

Inflation might not be falling as quickly as hoped. US consumer prices rose in December instead of falling, revised government data has shown. CPI edged up 0.1 per cent in December rather than dipping 0.1 per cent, as the original data predicted. November’s CPI was also revised up to +0.2 per cent instead of 0.1 per cent.

It’s all to do with recalculating seasonal adjustment factors. Core CPI rose 0.4 per cent in December, instead of 0.3 per cent as previously indicated, with November revised to +0.3 per cent from +0.2 per cent. Markets think inflation is coming down, so anything that points in the opposite direction will have a very severe disruptive effect on equity prices.

This makes tomorrow’s CPI update all the more important. Core inflation is expected to decline to 5.4 per cent from 5.7 per cent, with persistently high rents preventing a bigger drop.