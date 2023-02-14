A leisure stock that's defying the odds

“Competitive socialising” is all the rage. The term does not refer to middle-class dinner parties, but to activities such as escape rooms, crazy golf, laser tag and shuffleboard. Chains such as Flight Club (darts) and Bounce (ping pong) popped up about a decade ago and are still going strong, and analysts believe that “demand for experiences continues to take precedence over demand for goods” in 2023.

Investors, however, are still giving the industry an extremely wide berth. From a list of 28 travel and leisure companies compiled by Peel Hunt, just four (all gambling stocks) had a higher share price in January 2023 than they did before the pandemic struck. This is not surprising: spending power is being strangled by inflation and over a third of UK-listed companies in consumer-facing sectors issued a profit warning last year, according to EY. Downgrades from travel and leisure groups were only surpassed by those issued by retailers.