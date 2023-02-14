Companies roundup: Vodafone stake and a boost for Tui

Car maker Ford (US:F) is to cut 3,800 jobs across its European operations, 1,300 of which will be in the UK. The company, which earlier this month declared a $2bn net loss for 2022 after booking a $7.4bn loss on its investment in electric SUV maker Rivian, said it was taking action to align roles “with a smaller, more focused, and increasingly electric product portfolio”.

It is beginning talks with unions with the hope of achieving cuts “through voluntary separation”.

Ford made around 16 per cent of its $158bn of revenues in Europe last year. It will begin production of its first Europe-built electric vehicle later this year and plans to have a full electric line-up by 2035. MF

