Plus500 keeps paying out

Active users fall on tough comparatives

Management starts to invest in IP

Spread betting company Plus500 (PLUS) saw the benefit of traders betting on the ups and downs of the markets as 2022 came to a particularly volatile end. The company’s core offering is straightforward; it offers the contracts for difference (CFD) trading that hardcore traders use to bet on falling or rising prices. The key to its future success is whether it can continue its purpose as a vast exercise in capital allocation – another $270mn in dividends, special dividends and share buybacks were announced in these results. However, while revenues and profits were higher, the gross dividend was actually lower than last year and there was the sense that the company is starting to think seriously about its future operations.