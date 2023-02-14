NS&I Premium Bonds rate increased for a fifth time

Now the best-paying savings account that allows withdrawals

£25 prizes replaced by more £50 and £100,000 rewards

Rates also increased on Direct Saver and Income Bonds accounts

National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has increased the prize fund rate for its Premium Bonds for the fifth time in the space of 12 months, as it seeks to attract more savers.

The prize fund rate, equivalent to the proportion of total Premium Bonds investments that is paid out in prizes and represents the bonds’ ‘effective interest rate’, will go up from 3.15 per cent to 3.30 per cent from March.