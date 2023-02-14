/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
managing your money

NS&I Premium Bonds rate increased for a fifth time

Jumps ahead of all other easy-access accounts, but odds of winning a prize remain the same
NS&I Premium Bonds rate increased for a fifth time
February 14, 2023
  • Now the best-paying savings account that allows withdrawals
  • £25 prizes replaced by more £50 and £100,000 rewards
  • Rates also increased on Direct Saver and Income Bonds accounts

National Savings & Investments (NS&I) has increased the prize fund rate for its Premium Bonds for the fifth time in the space of 12 months, as it seeks to attract more savers.

The prize fund rate, equivalent to the proportion of total Premium Bonds investments that is paid out in prizes and represents the bonds’ ‘effective interest rate’, will go up from 3.15 per cent to 3.30 per cent from March.

To continue reading...
Join our Community of Smart Investors
  • Independent full-length company analysis
  • Expert investment tools and data
  • Latest news on pensions, property and economics
  • Stock screens and investment ideas
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data