Today's Markets: FTSE edges closer to 8,000

It’s all about inflation data from the US. Core inflation is expected to decline to 5.4 per cent from 5.7 per cent, up +0.4 per cent month on month, with the headline print down to +6.2 per cent.

For all the talk of disinflation, price growth remains way too high. The market is going to realise that a peak inflation is leading to more of a plateau not a sharp march down.

About that disinflation: UK wage growth has accelerated – I'm not sure if you can call it a wage price spiral yet or not but remember the same people who told you inflation would be brief and transitory are saying they don’t see the dangers of a wage price spiral.