The latest from world markets and in companies news
Today's Markets: FTSE edges closer to 8,000
February 14, 2023

It’s all about inflation data from the US. Core inflation is expected to decline to 5.4 per cent from 5.7 per cent, up +0.4 per cent month on month, with the headline print down to +6.2 per cent.

For all the talk of disinflation, price growth remains way too high. The market is going to realise that a peak inflation is leading to more of a plateau not a sharp march down. 

About that disinflation: UK wage growth has accelerated – I'm not sure if you can call it a wage price spiral yet or not but remember the same people who told you inflation would be brief and transitory are saying they don’t see the dangers of a wage price spiral.

