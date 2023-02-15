Barclays grapples with an indifferent year

Poor investment bank performance as deals vanish

Losing ground in the payout stakes

The market’s verdict on Barclays’ (BARC) full-year results was swift and brutal after it became clear that the bank’s chronic inability to have all its operating divisions prospering at roughly the same time again held back its overall performance. Barclays’ traders can be forgiven an uneven year as, despite ideal conditions for volatility trading, targets were missed as clients pulled funds. The problem was that investment banking fees did not increase to take up the slack. Therefore, it looks very much like the bank is trapped in its traditional dilemma of mediocre performance in one division holding back any improvement in another – a situation that chief executive Coimbatore Sundararajan Venkatakrishnan, known as Venkat, had vowed to change.