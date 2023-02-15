Chart of the week: The resurgence of crude oil

Crude demand driven by China and other non-OECD countries

Russia to cut oil output by 500,000 barrels a day from March

US predicted to hit record gas production this year

Brent crude prices started bubbling up from the first week of February, partly in response to speculation that Russia was planning to cut crude oil production in a belated response to the imposition of a price cap on the country's seaborne exports. The cuts, now confirmed and pencilled in for next month, will amount to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd), equivalent to 4.9 per cent of daily production.

A few days prior to Russia’s announcement, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) stated that it expected global oil demand to hit 102.3mn bpd by 2024, “driven primarily by growth in China and other non-OECD countries”.