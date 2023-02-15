Companies roundup: Warren Buffett vs Taiwan Semiconductor

The market was deeply unimpressed with Barclays’ (BARC) results after the hybrid investment/retail bank reported lower profits on the back of missed targets for its trading division, the traditional driving force of the bank’s earnings.

As a result, shares were marked down 8 per cent in early trading. In short, there is simply not enough investment banking business coming through to keep its bankers busy, which was reflected in lower IB fees for the final quarter of £480mn. Despite this, management said it would continue to invest in the investment bank side.

The UK banking performance was better, lifted by higher interest rates, and its fourth quarter net interest margin rose to a healthy 3.1 per cent. However the outlook for 2023 of NIM of 3.2 per cent was below what analysts had forecast, adding to the sense of disappointment around the results. JH