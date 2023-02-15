Today's markets: Inflation can't stop the FTSE

UK inflation rate slowed for the third month in a row in January, settling at 10.1 per cent. It now sits a full percentage point before its October high-point and has tailed off at a faster rate than some analysts had anticipated. However, US Fed Governor Michelle Bowman pointed out on Monday, there will be more pain to come on the interest rate front before inflation is tamed – that obviously applies to the UK as well.

The Bank of England may find it increasingly troublesome to keep a lid on prices as fast-rising wage demands will feed into the mix. And lower-income UK households are unlikely to notice much difference to their weekly budgets as food and energy costs constitute a disproportionately large percentage of the rises – a dynamic that is likely to become even more noticeable as the impact of fertilizer price hikes (and reduced grain sowing) will become more apparent in the early part of this year.

And yet, even though predictions for the UK economy suffer by comparison to its G7 counterparts, the FTSE 100 continues to break new ground, driven by earnings for financial and commodities firms, leaving it as the most resilient national index through the recent global market turmoil. Go figure.