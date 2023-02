FTSE 100 data company Relx (REL) delivered a characteristically robust performance in the year to 31 December 2022. Revenue jumped by 18 per cent to £8.6bn in the period, and 9 per cent of this growth was organic.

This caused operating profit to increase by a fifth to £2.7bn. Management attributed the group’s success to its increasingly sophisticated analytics and decision making tools. JS

