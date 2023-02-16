Ongoing litigation pushes Indivior to a full-year loss

Sublocade injection to drive revenue expansion

This time last year, it looked as though Indivior’s (INDV) legal troubles were going to vanish into history. At that point, it had been several years since the opioid addiction specialist paid $600mn (£492mn) to the US Justice Department to resolve claims of anti-competitive drug marketing. But now these issues are rearing their heads again – and markets are none too pleased.

In August, it was revealed that Indivior would face a lawsuit by 42 states accusing it of using underhanded methods to shield Suboxone, one of its treatments for opioid addiction, from generic competition. In its full-year results, the company reported that it set aside $290mn to deal with the potential fallout from the litigation.

As a result, the company reported a pre-tax loss for 2022 and the shares fell by 12 per cent in the hours following the release of its full-year figures. Legal woes aside, Indivior performed reasonably well last year, with sales growth driven in large part by its Sublocade injection.

The company expects $950mn-$1.02bn in group sales in 2023 – with more than half of the total coming from Sublocade sales. Future profit, of course, depends on the outcome of forthcoming legal cases. Indivior has now entered into mediation to reach a settlement ahead of its September court date.

Management admitted it cannot predict “how these matters will ultimately be resolved, or the costs, or timing of such resolution”. However, analysts at broker Stifel predict that a “settlement will... draw a line under Indivior’s remaining key litigation issue”. We’re inclined to watch this play out from a distance. Hold.

