Slow-coach government is damaging the economy

Inflation in the UK has fallen to a smidgeon above 10 per cent. Even better, services inflation, a good indicator of the level of domestically-generated price rises, has dropped from 6.8 to 6 per cent. The UK also managed to avoid (narrowly) the start of a recession last month as output remained flat. But encouraging as all this might sound, most commentators agree the onset of recession has simply been postponed, and that our inflation problem isn’t licked yet. An end to the tightening cycle is unlikely to happen prematurely, which means realistically it will be 2024 before we see rate cuts.

This drawn-out battle has left businesses caught like rabbits in the headlights, struggling to see past the glare of higher costs and recession coming down the road. The cheery prediction of the Resolution Foundation is that Britain is stuck in a two decade-long period of stagnation.

Clearly, if growth is going to be crushed under a burden of higher interest rates, higher taxes, wage growth and lower spending, businesses will remain reluctant to invest. Companies face higher rates of corporation tax (rising from 19 to 25 per cent for big firms) from April, the loss of a key tax relief (the super deduction allowance for capital spending) at the end of March, and the complication of Brexit. Manufacturers are crying out for help and support and a fully-fleshed out growth strategy to lift Britain’s mood and prospects. Pharmaceutical companies are looking for a cure too: they resent the heavy and rising burden of NHS levies, while Astrazeneca is taking its protest further by locating its newest manufacturing facility in Ireland instead of the “unsupportive” UK.