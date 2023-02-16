/
Today's markets: The secret behind the FTSE's rise

February 16, 2023

People unfamiliar with the levers behind stock market performance will doubtless be bemused by news that the FTSE 100 index crept above 8,000 points for the first time.

Why wouldn’t they be? The outlook on the UK economy remains dismal with inflation still near a multi-decade-high and real wages in retreat. Household budgets are likely to come under further pressure from interest rate increases and there are signs that businesses are starting to scale back their workforces.

Yet it’s always worth remembering that stock markets tend to recover before recessions or economic downturns run their course. The UK benchmark outperformed its large overseas counterparts through 2022, although an essentially flat return is hardly extravagant given the index’s heavy weightings for energy and financial stocks. So, perhaps the 6.6 per cent rally in the year-to-date points to expectations that the Bank of England may halt its cycle of interest rate increases earlier than expected.

