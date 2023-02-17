Can energy investment trusts withstand higher rates?

A period of stability could help to restore investor confidence in renewable energy trusts

High power prices are compensating for high interest rates but windfall taxes make the UK market less attractive

The sector is hungry for capital

For a sector that prides itself on offering attractive yields with an eye on capital preservation, renewable energy trusts have had a bumpy ride over the past few months. Having soared in early 2022 as energy prices spiked, share prices plummeted following the Truss-Kwarteng ‘mini’ Budget in September and have yet to fully recover.

The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) Renewable Energy Infrastructure sector recovered a lot of ground between November and December, but has not returned to its summer highs, and most trusts are still trading at a discount to net asset value (NAV). These include and JLEN Environmental Assets Group (JLEN) and Foresight Solar Fund (FSFL), the two biggest investment trusts managed by Foresight Group (FSG).

Foresight Solar Fund invests in solar panels and battery storage assets, primarily in the UK but also in Spain and Australia. JLEN Environmental Assets also focuses on UK assets but is more diversified, with the projects it invests in spanning a range of sectors including wind, solar and waste management. Foresight also manages Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company (FSF), a niche investment trust dedicated to forestry assets, launched in 2021.

'Mini' Budget aftermath

The ‘mini’ Budget led to a sharp hike in market interest rates, which in turn tend to push discount rates up, eroding the present value of future cash flows and eating away at the value of infrastructure assets. Gilt yields have since retreated from their highs,but persistent inflation means the Bank of England base rate is now above4 per cent, compared with last summer’s expectations of a peak at around 3 per cent.

Rate rises are partially compensated for by a significant portion of infrastructure trusts’ revenues being inflation-linked. Gary Fraser, Foresight’s chief operating and financial officer, adds that the relationship between discount rates and interest rates is not linear, implying that the pain might be less severe than people think. “We didn’t go all the way down when interest rates came down to 2 per cent or to zero, and you don’t go all the way up [when they climb],” he says.

Foresight Solar has recently increased its discount rates by 100 basis points to 7 per cent, and Fraser does not expect them to go much further.

Numis calculates that renewable energy infrastructure trusts with a UK bias are applying a 4.2 per cent average risk premium. This represents the headroom between the risk-free rate – the rate of a ‘safe’ asset such as a government bond – and the discount rates applied by the trusts. These “do not look stretched compared with historic levels or other real assets”, the analysts suggest.

Foresight Group chairman Bernard Fairman adds that power prices and interest rates are currently two forces pushing in opposite directions. Returns from high power prices are making up for the losses caused by higher interest rates. Since high power prices are a key driver of inflation, when they come down interest rates will probably follow, he argues. But the rapid fall in energy prices seen over recent months – at a time when rates are still rising – is a reminder that this relationship isn’t linear, either.

Windfall tax

The sector is not just facing discount rate issues. In November 2022, chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced the details of the government’s electricity generator levy, a 45 per cent tax on electricity sold above £75 per megawatt hour (MWh), which applies if generation is above 100 gigawatt hours per year and after a £10mn allowance.

The sector had known for weeks that a windfall tax might be coming and modelled it in its asset valuations, so the announcement only led to small adjustments to the trusts’ September 2022 NAVs. But in absolute terms, its impact is not insignificant, and it may have cooled investor sentiment as well as reduced the appeal of the UK market.

Fairman calls the tax a “knee-jerk reaction” and argues that it has made the UK a less attractive country in which to invest. “It won’t be helpful, if the aim is to get more renewables,” he says. While it is true that higher energy prices have increased profits, discouraging investment in renewables while trying to curb fossil fuels at the same time reduces the overall amount of available energy, he argues, which in turn pushes prices up even further.

European countries are also in the process of imposing windfall taxes on renewable energy generation, but the European Commission has set a higher level from which they will apply – €180 (£161)/MWh.

Foresight Solar calculates that in absolute terms the UK levy cost its December NAV 8p per share, or 5.9 per cent. This is despite the levy not applying to its battery storage system investments, or revenues earned under previous caps, and subsidy schemes such as renewables obligation certificates (Rocs) or contracts for difference (CFDs). The trust had already accounted for the bulk of the levy's impact in its valuations, and between September and December 2022 its NAV remained broadly flat.

For JLEN Environmental Assets, whose investment assets are more diversified but almost exclusively in the UK, the decrease caused by the levy on the September NAV was 8.7 per cent. Power prices have amply made up for the loss so far and the trust’s NAV is still up about 30 per cent year on year. But overall, windfall taxes in Europe and in the UK make it less likely that in 2023 renewable energy infrastructure trusts will be able to achieve the same level of growth from power prices that they did in 2022.

The electricity generator levy “underlines the fact that if you want to have a decent infrastructure business, you can't just focus on one country,” says Fairman. Foresight is preparing to invest about 80 per cent of its future infrastructure capital outside the UK, with Spain and Italy looking promising for solar, the Nordic region for wind, and Australia for various types of energy generation thanks to its abundant natural resources and past slowness in focusing on renewables. Foresight is not active in the US, although Fairman deems it a “very attractive” market where they might look for acquisitions in the future.

Shifting government priorities and regulations mean that it is not uncommon for renewable energy infrastructure investors to see different attitudes across markets. “You go through periods where certain countries favour what we do and we therefore invest in those countries,” says Fairman.

In the UK, the focus has recently been on battery storage assets. In September 2022, Foresight Solar Fund and JLEN Environmental Assets acquired a company holding the development rights to construct a 49.9 megawatt lithium-ion battery energy storage plant in Scotland, with a 50 per cent equity stake each. It was Foresight Solar Fund's third investment into battery storage systems.

Hungry for capital

If investment trusts trade at a discount to NAV they struggle to raise capital – something the sector is hungry for, according to Fairman. “I don’t think there is any shortage of deals to be done,” he says. “There is a huge disconnect between what politicians are saying about renewables and the amount of money that is available. A lot more capital will be required to finance the renewable energy evolution and the energy transition.” Analysts at Stifel think that Foresight Solar’s leverage – equivalent to 68 per cent of NAV – is also a barrier to doing deals in the absence of an equity issue.

JLEN Environmental Assets And Foresight Solar had a better year than some of their peers and are staging a stronge r recovery. James Carthew, head of investment companies at QuotedData, says that this is likely due to a mix of factors. Foresight Solar has seen a number of projects previously in the construction phase become operational, while solar has proven more generative than wind in recent times. JLEN has a higher exposure to inflation-linked revenues than other funds. Fairman argues that renewable energy should look attractive to private investors because of its predictable revenues and dividends. Around 80 per cent of Foresight Solar’s revenues are fixed for the next two years at least. Winterflood analysts, meanwhile, note that JLEN’s exposure to market power prices accounts for less than a third of its portfolio, with much of this hedged out. But it is worth noting that the predictability of an investment trust’s NAV returns is not always mirrored by its share price, as the recent bouts of volatility have demonstrated.

A period of interest rate stability would be likely to help restore investor confidence in infrastructure trusts. Regulatory stability is also high on Fairman’s wishlist. He hopes for a situation “where rules and regulations, and taxes are not changing every year because that is not an environment that encourages investors who invest for 30 years or more, like us, to invest”.

If the long-term investment case for renewables looks solid on the grounds that the world will need increasingly more clean energy, it can be harder for investors to pinpoint which types of renewable energy are going to deliver the best returns. Fairman says that solar is likely to become the backbone energy source for the world in the years to come because it is the cheapest option.

Hydrogen should be a winner on the fuel front, rather than fuel pumps, he maintains, because it will require fewer infrastructure changes. But this remains a nascent technology – and recent months will remind investors that delivering on growth promises is rarely a straightforward process.