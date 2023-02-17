Today's Markets: Rates panic hits share prices

I’ve been saying it for long enough – the Fed will go higher and for longer than the market keeps hoping. Now the latest PPI print and some more hawkish noises from James Bullard has scattered the bulls.

The S&P 500 declined by almost 1.4 per cent and the Nasdaq composite dropped by around 1.8 per cent yesterday as markets moved to reprice expectations. This came after the CPI earlier in the week hit +0.5 per cent vs the +0.4 per cent anticipated. Inflation is proving to be stickier and broader than feared.

The shift in rates has been significant – a fortnight ago markets priced in one more hike and 2 cuts this year – now pricing the chance of 4 hikes. The 2yr US Treasury yield has risen from 4.1 per cent to 4.7 per cent in barely two weeks. The 10yr is now above 3.9 per cent, its highest since November, from below 3.4 per cent at the start of February. December 2023 Fed Funds implied rate has risen to 5.10 per cent from 4.35 per cent.

What is this telling investors? Fundamentally, the market and perhaps the Fed declared victory on inflation too soon.

European bourses were pushed lower while Asian markets also dropped. The FTSE 100 pulled back around 0.4 per cent in early trade to around 7,970, having surged above 8,000 this week. Frankfurt and Paris were down closer to 1 per cent. Crude oil fell for a fifth straight day, with spot WTI slicing through its 50-day line to $77. Rising rates and strengthening in the USD hit gold hard, which dropped to $1,819, its weakest since the end of December; now down 7 per cent this month.

Central bankers

Fed hawks have been out and about to underline the central bank’s position. St Louis Fed’s Bullard won't not rule out supporting a 50bps hike at the next meeting while Cleveland Fed’s Mester said “we will need to bring Fed Funds rate above 5 per cent and hold it there for some time”.

In contrast, Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill hinted policymakers are ready to slow the pace of rate hikes at the next meeting as they await the passthrough of past hikes. “Continuing to raise rates at the pace and magnitude seen over the past year would eventually – and perhaps soon – imply that monetary policy had cumulatively been tightened too much,” Pill said in a speech yesterday.

The hawkishness around the Fed is driving the dollar bid today. The market should act to price in a tad more hawkishness, but we are getting closer to the point at which the market will have fully priced in the appropriate number of rate hikes – there will be uncertainty over duration for a while longer.

Neil Wilson is the Chief Market Analyst at Finalto