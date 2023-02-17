Week ahead: 20-24 February

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines.

Monday 20 February

Interims: Tristel (TSTL), Wilmington (WIL)

Finals: Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH), LungLife AI (LLAI)

AGMs: Home REIT (HOME)

Companies paying dividends: AEW UK Reit (2p), Invesco Bond Income Plus (2.875p),

Tuesday 21 February

Economics: Public sector net borrowing, PMI composite, PMI manufacturing, PMI services

Trading updates: Safestore Holdings (SAFE)

Interims: Blancco Technology Group (BLTG), Finsbury Food Group (FIF), Springfield Properties (SPR)

Finals: Antofagasta (ANTO), HSBC Holdings (HSBA), InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), Smith and Nephew (SN.), Standard Chartered (STAN)

AGMs: Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund (SCP), Virgin Money UK (VMUK)

Companies paying dividends: NB Global Monthly Income Fund (0.9p)

Wednesday 22 February

Interims: Avingtrans (AVG), Petra Diamonds (PDL), Transense Technologies (TRT)

Finals: Conduit Holdings (CRE), Hochschild Mining (HOC), Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY), Primary Health Properties (PHP), Rio Tinto (RIO), The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG)

AGMs: Barkby Group (BARK), Gooch & Housego (GHH), Inspirit Energy Holdings (INSP), RWS Holdings (RWS), Tharisa (THS)

Companies paying dividends: British & American Investment Trust (1.75p), Dewhurst Group (10.25p), Dewhurst Group A (10.25p)

Thursday 23 February

Interims: Genus (GNS), Hays (HAS), Made Tech Group (MTEC), Pantheon International (PIN)

Finals: Anglo American (AAL), BAE Systems (BA.), Drax Group (DRX), Driver Group (DRV), Greencoat UK Wind (UKW), Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK), Howden Joinery Group (HWDN), Mondi (MNDI), Morgan Sindall Group (MGNS), Rolls Royce Holdings (RR.), Serco Group (SRP), Spectris (SXS), WPP (WPP)

AGMs: Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company (FSF), Integrafin (IHP)

Companies paying dividends: Brickability (1.01p), Caspian Sunrise (0.0444p), Oxford Metrics (2.5p), Supermarket Income Reit (1.5p)

Friday 24 February

Economics: GFK consumer confidence

Interims: CVS Group (CVSG), European Opportunities Trust (EOT)

Finals: International Consolidated Airlines (IAG), Jupiter Fund Management (JUP)

AGMs: Caledonian Trust (CNN), Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC)

Companies paying dividends: Alternative Income Reit (1.375p), Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (3p), Edinburgh Investment Trust (6.4p), Foresight Solar Fund (1.78p), Games Workshop (130p), Henderson Far East Income Trust (6p), Hollywood Bowl (8.53p), JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (1.05p), Marwyn Value Investors (2.265p), North American Income (2.5p), North Atlantic Small Co Investment Trust (22p), Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (1.31p), RWS Holdings (9.5p), Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (1.5625p), Starwood European Real Estate Finance (1.375p), Target Healthcare Reit (1.69p), Totally (0.5p), Zytronic (2.2p)

Companies going ex-dividend on 23 February

Company Dividend (p) Pay date abrdn Equity Income Trust 5.7 22-Mar-2023 Alumasc Group Ord 12.5p 3.4 6-Apr-2023 Astrazeneca Group Ord 25p 160.16 27-Mar-2023 BP Marsh & Partners Ord 10p 1.39 24-Mar-2023 FRP Advisory Group 0.85 24-Mar-2023 Gateley Holdings 3.3 31-Mar-2023 GSK 13.75 13-Apr-2023 Heath (Samuel) & Sons Ord 10p 5.5 24-Mar-2023 Hercules Site Services 1.21 24-Mar-2023 Jarvis Securities Ord 1p Aim 3 21-Mar-2023 Redrow Group Ord 10p 10 6-Apr-2023 Unilever Ord 3 1/9p 38.12 21-Mar-2023 Van Elle Holdings 0.4 17-Mar-2023 Witan Investment Co Ord 25p 1.6 17-Mar-2023

The ex-dividend day is the first day on which it is no longer possible to buy the shares and qualify for the dividend. Ex-days are almost always a Thursday. The record date is usually one day after the ex-date. The payment day is the day on which the funds are transferred to shareholders.