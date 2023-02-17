/
Week ahead: 20-24 February

A summary of key company announcements expected in the coming week
February 17, 2023

Welcome to the week ahead, our summary of the forthcoming key company announcements. Companies are no longer obliged to notify the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of results and trading updates, so this list does not claim to be comprehensive. You can read company announcements at http://announce.ft.com and our daily online news summaries record all key company announcements and business press headlines. 

Monday 20 February

Interims: Tristel (TSTL), Wilmington (WIL)

Finals: Bank Of Cyprus Holdings (BOCH), LungLife AI (LLAI)

AGMs: Home REIT (HOME)

Companies paying dividends: AEW UK Reit (2p), Invesco Bond Income Plus (2.875p), 

 

Tuesday 21 February

Economics: Public sector net borrowing, PMI composite, PMI manufacturing, PMI services 

Trading updates: Safestore Holdings (SAFE)

Interims: Blancco Technology Group (BLTG), Finsbury Food Group (FIF), Springfield Properties (SPR)

Finals: Antofagasta (ANTO), HSBC Holdings (HSBA), InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), Smith and Nephew (SN.), Standard Chartered (STAN)

AGMs: Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund (SCP), Virgin Money UK (VMUK)

Companies paying dividends: NB Global Monthly Income Fund (0.9p)

 

Wednesday 22 February

Interims: Avingtrans (AVG), Petra Diamonds (PDL), Transense Technologies (TRT)

Finals: Conduit Holdings (CRE), Hochschild Mining (HOC), Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY), Primary Health Properties (PHP), Rio Tinto (RIO), The Renewables Infrastructure Group (TRIG)

AGMs: Barkby Group (BARK), Gooch & Housego (GHH), Inspirit Energy Holdings (INSP), RWS Holdings (RWS), Tharisa (THS)

Companies paying dividends: British & American Investment Trust (1.75p), Dewhurst Group (10.25p), Dewhurst Group A (10.25p)

 

Thursday 23 February 

Interims: Genus (GNS), Hays (HAS), Made Tech Group (MTEC), Pantheon International (PIN)

Finals: Anglo American (AAL), BAE Systems (BA.), Drax Group (DRX), Driver Group (DRV), Greencoat UK Wind (UKW), Hikma Pharmaceuticals (HIK), Howden Joinery Group (HWDN), Mondi (MNDI), Morgan Sindall Group (MGNS), Rolls Royce Holdings (RR.), Serco Group (SRP), Spectris (SXS), WPP (WPP)

AGMs: Foresight Sustainable Forestry Company (FSF), Integrafin (IHP)

Companies paying dividends: Brickability (1.01p), Caspian Sunrise (0.0444p), Oxford Metrics (2.5p), Supermarket Income Reit (1.5p)

 

Friday 24 February

Economics: GFK consumer confidence 

Interims: CVS Group (CVSG), European Opportunities Trust (EOT)

Finals: International Consolidated Airlines (IAG), Jupiter Fund Management (JUP)

AGMs: Caledonian Trust (CNN), Ediston Property Investment Company (EPIC)

Companies paying dividends: Alternative Income Reit (1.375p), Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (3p), Edinburgh Investment Trust (6.4p), Foresight Solar Fund (1.78p), Games Workshop (130p), Henderson Far East Income Trust (6p), Hollywood Bowl (8.53p), JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (1.05p), Marwyn Value Investors (2.265p), North American Income (2.5p), North Atlantic Small Co Investment Trust (22p), Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (1.31p), RWS Holdings (9.5p), Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (1.5625p), Starwood European Real Estate Finance (1.375p), Target Healthcare Reit (1.69p), Totally (0.5p), Zytronic (2.2p)

Companies going ex-dividend on 23 February 

CompanyDividend (p)Pay date
abrdn Equity Income Trust5.722-Mar-2023
Alumasc Group Ord 12.5p3.46-Apr-2023
Astrazeneca Group Ord 25p160.1627-Mar-2023
BP Marsh & Partners Ord 10p1.3924-Mar-2023
FRP Advisory Group0.8524-Mar-2023
Gateley Holdings3.331-Mar-2023
GSK13.7513-Apr-2023
Heath (Samuel) & Sons Ord 10p5.524-Mar-2023
Hercules Site Services1.2124-Mar-2023
Jarvis Securities Ord 1p Aim321-Mar-2023
Redrow Group Ord 10p106-Apr-2023
Unilever Ord 3 1/9p38.1221-Mar-2023
Van Elle Holdings0.417-Mar-2023
Witan Investment Co Ord 25p1.617-Mar-2023

The ex-dividend day is the first day on which it is no longer possible to buy the shares and qualify for the dividend. Ex-days are almost always a Thursday. The record date is usually one day after the ex-date. The payment day is the day on which the funds are transferred to shareholders.

