Companies roundup: Meta subscriptions and Neil Woodford

News and updates on your investments
February 20, 2023

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has indicated that some form of redress may finally be on cards for investors trapped in the former Woodford Equity Income fund.
The regulator said it was in “advanced confidential discussions” with Link Fund Solutions (LFS), which served as the administrator on the stricken fund, and its owner Link Group, “to determine whether the FCA’s proposed enforcement action against LFS can be resolved by agreement”.

The regulator’s update comes off the back of Link Group announcing that it was in talks to sell its Fund Solutions business (excluding Woodford-related liabilities), and that it expected to recognise an impairment of A$449mn (£575.6mn) relating to a settlement over the Woodford affair. The FCA last year said Link could face a fine of up to £306mn relating to its involvement with the Woodford fund, which began winding up in 2019. DB

