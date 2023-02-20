The 'lockdown winners' that are still growing

Majority of businesses gave up their pandemic gains

Children’s game Roblox is one outlier

We are now more than 18 months on from the last Covid-19 lockdown. For the first time, we can start to see which lockdown winners have managed to retain their customers and which only saw fleeting increases in sales. In turn, we can pick out a pattern among those that have succeeded and those that failed.

The first obvious lockdown winner was ecommerce. The big player here is Amazon (US:AMZN), which sells everything you can imagine. For clothing, there is Asos (US:ASC), and for household electronics it’s AO World (AO). The peak for all these businesses came in the first half of 2021. Amazon’s Q2 online sales were $53.1bn, up 45 per cent compared with 2019. Meanwhile, at Asos, in the six months to August revenue was up 49 per cent over the two-year period.