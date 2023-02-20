Today's markets: Directionless shares and used cars

European stocks were mildly higher in early trading on Monday morning but lacking any direction. Wall Street is closed for Washington’s birthday holiday, which will keep volumes thinner than usual. This follows a mixed week on Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 down slightly and the Nasdaq up slightly. It’s also quiet on the European calendar with only the German Buba monthly report and the latest eurozone consumer confidence survey. Later in the week we get PMI surveys and the FOMC minutes to digest.

The merry dance between changing inflation expectations, bond yields and equity markets is the major focus again this week with a key Fed inflation metric in focus. Personal consumption expenditures excluding food and energy increased 4.4 per cent in December from a year before, down from the 4.7 per cent reading in November. The core PCE index is the Fed’s preferred measure and will be watched closely for further signs of disinflation. Market watchers will pay particularly close attention to services inflation, which is regarded as stickier than goods inflation. A month ago, the data showed goods inflation rose 4.6 per cent in December, down from 6.1 per cent in November, while services inflation was steady at 5.2 per cent.

Also, remember how used car prices were the main driver of US inflation, and everyone who said it would be transitory insisted that this couldn’t last…Well, it’s back big and it’s not a great sign. Wholesale used-vehicle prices (on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis) increased 4.1 per cent from January in the first 15 days of February. This was the largest February increase since a 4.4 per cent gain in 2009. And it was the biggest increase for any month since the red-hot rises in 2021. And if you ain’t gonna ride in no used car, then watch out – new car prices have steadily risen every month since March 2021.